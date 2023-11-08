These photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds at the dawn of a new decade.
They focus on 1991, a year which featured construction of the city centre building whose architecture divides opinion among locals. Work was well underway on Quarry House, which in time would earn the nickname 'The Kremlin'. It would open two years later at a cost of £55 million providing new headquarters for the Department of Health and Social Security and housing 2,000 staff. It was also a year which featured shoppers traipsing around the city centre in search of a bargain and the footbridge over the York Road flyover enjoying a lick of paint. These images are published photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Ainsley's Bakery at the entrance to St John's Centre seen from Merrion Street in August 1991. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Albion Street in February 1991 looking south towards Bond Street, with the Bond Street Centre on the right. On the left, Benetton ladies wear is on the ground floor of the former YMCA building. Britannia Building Society is next to this. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
Littlewoods department store on Kirkgate. It was opened in 1952, rebuilt in 1970 and closed in 1997. On the left of the picture is the junction with Central Road, with Dewhurst Butchers on the corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street, taken in the spring of 1991. On the right is Cavendish House, with the Automobile Association and Whitegates estate agents, among others, occupying the ground floor. To the left of this, after the junction with King Charles Street, is the Schofields Centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Albion Place looking east towards the junction with Briggate and King Edward Street. On the left is the Body Shop cosmetics, with Dunn & Co, menswear across the road. On the right is Peter Millican, opticians, then Brook Street Bureau employment agency and Saxone footwear, with Debenhans department store beyond the junction. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net