They focus on 1991, a year which featured construction of the city centre building whose architecture divides opinion among locals. Work was well underway on Quarry House, which in time would earn the nickname 'The Kremlin'. It would open two years later at a cost of £55 million providing new headquarters for the Department of Health and Social Security and housing 2,000 staff. It was also a year which featured shoppers traipsing around the city centre in search of a bargain and the footbridge over the York Road flyover enjoying a lick of paint. These images are published photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.