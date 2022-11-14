News you can trust since 1890
20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1990

It’s a motto familiar to generations of Leeds city centre shoppers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

'Time and tide wait for no man' takes centre stage in this photo looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance. It turns back the clock to 1990, a year which welcomed the dawn of a new decade. It was a 12 months your city centre proved a magnet for bargain-hunters while out in the suburbs change was on the horizon with the past sitting side-by-side with the future. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1989 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1990

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1990. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1990

Three members of the nursing staff sit outside the Calverley Street entrance to Leeds General Infirmary in November 1990.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1990

A parade of shops with run down offices above. On the left is Austicks H.M.S.O. Bookshop, then Peter Warren hairdressers. On the far right is the Carmel Religious Bookshop. In 1992 this building was redeveloped and opened as shops, offices and a bar.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1990

The Corner Shop, a newsagents on Cookridge Street at the junction with Great George Street. Pictured in April 1990.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

