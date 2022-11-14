20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1990
It’s a motto familiar to generations of Leeds city centre shoppers.
'Time and tide wait for no man' takes centre stage in this photo looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance. It turns back the clock to 1990, a year which welcomed the dawn of a new decade. It was a 12 months your city centre proved a magnet for bargain-hunters while out in the suburbs change was on the horizon with the past sitting side-by-side with the future. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.