A bad day at the office kicks off this gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s.
This driver was left counting the cost after his lorry overturned on the Gyratory while nosy motorists rubber necked causing congestion and delays. This was 1998, a year which featured a city with plenty to smile about. A window cleaner was left high and dry by cheeky pranksters while a new city centre nightspot which would go on to become an institution opened for the first time. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1998. PIC: Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Landlord Paul Clarkson changed his city centre pub's name from Prince to Princess of Wales after the death of Diana. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
An unrivalled meeting place' Inside Yate's Wine Lodge on Boar Lane in November 1998. Photo: YPN
The Corn Exchange looking from the car park across Cloth Hall Street. On the right, the white building is the former Assembly Rooms known as Waterloo House in Assembly Street. Near the elaborate entrance to the Corn Exchange on the left Duncan Street, New Market Street and Call Lane meet. Photo: Michael D. Barber
This is window cleaner Andrew Clark who was left stranded by pranksters in Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding
New Emmerdale actress Danielle Brown in the Old School Tea Rooms on set at the soap's studios in Leeds. Photo: Mark Bickerdike