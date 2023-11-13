Leeds was on a city on the move in the early 1970s.
From removal vans to tea time congestion this photo gallery transports you back to 1971. It was also a year of celebrity visits, fundraising and fun. These images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of your city and its residents.
Leeds Town Hall from The Headrow in August `1971. Oxford Place Chapel is on the left and part of the Municipal Buildings housing the Central Library are visible to the right. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Congestion on Otley Road in Headingley in September 1971. Photo: YPN
A view of Quarry Hill Flats in 1971 Photo: YPN
June 1971 and an orange Bedford HGV which belongs to a company called Peter Robinson Transport makes its way through Leeds There are three tower blocks on the left side of this image behind the van. The city skyline is visible to the right. Photo: Leeds Museums Service
Wellington Bridge was being widened for a second time in November 1971. The photo was taken from the Yorkshire Evening Post building. It opened in 1818. Photo: YPN
Ukrainian dancers on the steps of the Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service