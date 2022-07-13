This is Pony Rider of the Year Charlotte Dujardin with her pony Knowle Victoria in July 1998. She would go on to become a multiple World and Olympic champion.
This is Pony Rider of the Year Charlotte Dujardin with her pony Knowle Victoria in July 1998. She would go on to become a multiple World and Olympic champion.

21 of the best Great Yorkshire Show photos from the 1990s

These wonderful photos celebrate a decade of Great Yorkshire Show memories from the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:45 am

They kick off with this photo of a fresh-faced teenager who would go on to be the dominant dressage rider of her era. It's a 13-year-old Charlotte Dujardin who at the time was the Pony Rider of the Year and Horse of the Year Pony Riding Champion. She is pictured on her pony Knowle Victoria at the show in July 1998. She would go on to become the first rider to hold a complete set of dressage titles: the individual Olympic freestyle, World freestyle and Grand Prix Special, World Cup individual dressage and European freestyle, and Grand Prix Special titles. And she would also go on to win six Olympic medals, including three golds. Her photo is one of 21 images celebrating a decade of the Great Yorkshire Show in the heart of God's own county. READ MORE: 19 of the best photos from Otley Show during the 1990s

1. Great Yorkshire Show memories

The Great Yorkshire Show from the air in July 1999. PIC: Kippa Matthews

Photo: Kippa Matthews

Photo Sales

2. Great Yorkshire Show memories

The long wait for the Great Yorkshire Show to start in July 1999.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Great Yorkshire Show memories

Thank god it's over. The Highland Champion 'Lettis of Meggermie' makes its way around the ring in the final cattle parade at the Great Yorkshire Show in July 1998.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

4. Great Yorkshire Show momories

Robert Dunning pictured riding Into Space during the The Great Yorkshire Show championships in July 1998.

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6