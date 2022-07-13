21 of the best Great Yorkshire Show photos from the 1990s

They kick off with this photo of a fresh-faced teenager who would go on to be the dominant dressage rider of her era. It's a 13-year-old Charlotte Dujardin who at the time was the Pony Rider of the Year and Horse of the Year Pony Riding Champion. She is pictured on her pony Knowle Victoria at the show in July 1998. She would go on to become the first rider to hold a complete set of dressage titles: the individual Olympic freestyle, World freestyle and Grand Prix Special, World Cup individual dressage and European freestyle, and Grand Prix Special titles. And she would also go on to win six Olympic medals, including three golds. Her photo is one of 21 images celebrating a decade of the Great Yorkshire Show in the heart of God's own county. READ MORE: 19 of the best photos from Otley Show during the 1990s