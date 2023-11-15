The photos turn the spotlight on much-loved landmarks in the heart of the community such as Holbeck Lane and Domestic Street and provide a fascinating glimpse into life during the decade which is sure to be remembered by a generation of residents who called LS11 home. Pub culture is also at the forefront of these images with watering holes such as The Volunteer, The Rising Sun and Barleycorn Hotel all in focus. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 31 photo memories of Beeston in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook