It was the decade people power came together to make a stand in their north-west Leeds community.
Safety concerns at the junction where Tongue Lane, Church Lane and Parkside Road converged prompted local councillors to join residents in protest. This photo if one of 21 memories charting a decade in the life of Meanwood and its residents. The 1990s will also be remembered by many in the community as a time when a local landmark came crashing down. The chimney of Highbury Works, formerly Meanwood Tannery, made of brick with red painted reinforcing steel straps, which had been a focal point for generations was demolished. These gems feature different aspects of ten years of life in the community, from schools and sport through to fundraising and fun as well as loads of familiar faces. Spotted anyone you remember? They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories charting a decade in the life of Meanwood in the 1990s. PIC: Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
The chimney of Highbury Works, formerly Meanwood Tannery, seen from a footpath leading off Highbury Mount by the north end of Highbury Lane. It was taken shortly before the chimney, made of brick with red painted reinforcing steel straps, was demolished in 1998. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Part of a parade of shops on Green Road pictured in June 1992. On the right is Meanwood Motor Parts and in the centre The Community Shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The frontage of Highbury Works, formerly Meanwood Tannery, on Green Road pictured in April 1993. It was built on the site of the old Wood Mills by Samuel Smith the Younger (1829-1880), father of the Tadcaster brewer of the same name, in 1857. His initials are carved on the datestone above the doorway. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Rugby players at Carr Manor High School in December 1999. Pictured, from left, are Robert Gidman, Steven Wood, Jermain Ogunbiyi and Tony Leatham. Photo: Keith Lawson
Did you shop here back in the day ? Fobi at Meanwood Shopping Centre pictured in July 1999. Photo: Richard Hainsworth