1. Little London in the 1950s
The Victory Cinema on Camp Road in April 1958. The cinema has carved stone band with the name 'Victory Picture Palace' and the date July 1920. Cinema historians give the exact opening date as August 16, 1920. It was closed on January 19, 1959. The adjacent building to the right was the Victory Halls, at this time it was Sassoons tailoring factoring. Crawford Street is to the left. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Little London in the 1950s
Camp Road and Sedan Place in July 1958. On the left is Woerth Street with a shop at number 92 Camp Road top the left edge. At the time this was owned by James Abbot and had previously been owned by Emily Richardson. Next number 90a Camp Road (Oatland Lane). A man in a white overall is in the doorway of 90, which is a grocers shop, business of S.C. Stocks. Sedan Place is next, number 3 has a girl in the doorway. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Little London in the 1950s
This is looking from Alboni Street towards Alfred Cross Street in July 1958. Patti Street is on the left, in the centre is an area of cleared ground between the two streets. The large building was previously a Wesleyan Methodist Mission Hall, it is used as a paint and varnish works by a company called Harpmill. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Little London in the 1950s
Back Glover Street in July 1958. These were through houses with entrances on Glover Street. Number 50 is the house just in from the left with an extension. Moving right, 62 is at the end, next to the cleared site. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Little London in the 1950s
Trafalgar Works, premises of Alexander Rose, clothing manufacturer, on Elmwood Street in June 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Little London in the 1950s
Derelict premises on Camp Road and 'Kamil Bros, upholsterers' at number 28. Advert for 'Cadbury's Bourn-vita'. Pictured in July 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net