These photos turn back the clock to 1964, a year in which locals were spoilt for choice when it came to shopping in the heart of LS11. Grocers, butchers, newsagents as well as DIY, hardware and fish and chips are all featured in this gallery. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in 1964. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Beeston Road to a parade of shops, some with residential accommodation above. Far left is the junction with South Mount Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A parade of shops on Beeston Road with the junction with Marquis Street in July 1964. On the corner of Marquis Street is Gallons Ltd Provision Merchants where advertised in the windows are pork luncheon, eat at 1/9, fruit salad 1/4 and fresh butter at 2/3 a pound. A stripey 'barbers pole' on the corner points in the direction of Roy's Hairdressing Saloon for 'Haircuts'. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Long view of back-to-back terraced houses on Algeria Street in July 1964. Far left an archway leads into the yard where the outside toilets are situated for this section of the street. Right of that another arched entrance defines a passage which cuts through to Broadway Street. A lady sweeps the footpath close to her house. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A small boy rides his scooter on Acton Street from the junction with Kiln Street. The end door and window on the right are those of a block of several outside toilet facilities for the use of the street. It was an area designated for clearance in line with the Housing Act of 1957. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Acton Street from the junction with Maitland Place in July 1964. Most of the streets which join Maitland Place have railings to help ensure the safety of children playing outside their homes and discourage them from venturing on to busier roads. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service