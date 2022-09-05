20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1980

The 20 photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of the city during 1980, a year which featured saw your Leeds facing its fair share of ups and downs. These images are published courtesy of Graham Schofield who terrific city centre photo kicks off the nostalgia rewind as well as others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1979 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1980
The bus station on Vicar Lane pictured in October 1980. It was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. The station opened in 1936/37 and closed in March 1990 when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises is occupied by Buckle's newsagents. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1980
World renowned sculptor Henry Moore (second from left) walks along Victoria Gardens in April 1980 next to the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Christine Thomas, on the occasion of the ceremony to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the new sculpture gallery extension to LeedsArt Gallery
Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1980
Bond Street in February 1980, looking towards Park Row. Boots Store is on the left, this was part of the Bond Street Centre which opened in 1977.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1980
The Headrow seen from the junction with Cookridge Street in November 1980. Park Row is on the left.
Photo: Leeds Department of Planning