1978 proved to be was a year of sporting success, fond farewells and new beginnings for a city and its residents. These photos feature a whistle stop tour of memories from all four corners of Leeds – from Collingham and Pudsey through to Halton and Woodhouse as well as the city centre. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 photos take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook