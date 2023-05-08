Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
15 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
16 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
19 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

14 photos take you back to Leeds in 1978

This racy advert starts a pulsating trip down memory lane to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

1978 proved to be was a year of sporting success, fond farewells and new beginnings for a city and its residents. These photos feature a whistle stop tour of memories from all four corners of Leeds – from Collingham and Pudsey through to Halton and Woodhouse as well as the city centre. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 photos take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A newspaper advert for the Gaiety nightclub on Roundhay Road.

1. Leeds in 1978

A newspaper advert for the Gaiety nightclub on Roundhay Road. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of a property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. It was converted into residential apartments in 1998. Behind to the right, the dome of the Town Hall is visible. The central buildings are part of Swarthmore Education Centre. The building in the background, right, is the former factory premises of John Barran & Sons Limited, Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers, on the west side of Chorley Lane. Joseph's Well, a Public House, now occupies part of the building.

2. Leeds in 1978

This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of a property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. It was converted into residential apartments in 1998. Behind to the right, the dome of the Town Hall is visible. The central buildings are part of Swarthmore Education Centre. The building in the background, right, is the former factory premises of John Barran & Sons Limited, Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers, on the west side of Chorley Lane. Joseph's Well, a Public House, now occupies part of the building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane.

3. Leeds in 1978

Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. Photo: John M. Garnett

Photo Sales
Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard.

4. Leeds in 1978

Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard. Photo: Ged Burnell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsPudsey