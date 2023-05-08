This racy advert starts a pulsating trip down memory lane to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.
1978 proved to be was a year of sporting success, fond farewells and new beginnings for a city and its residents. These photos feature a whistle stop tour of memories from all four corners of Leeds – from Collingham and Pudsey through to Halton and Woodhouse as well as the city centre. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 photos take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1978
A newspaper advert for the Gaiety nightclub on Roundhay Road. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1978
This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of a property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. It was converted into residential apartments in 1998. Behind to the right, the dome of the Town Hall is visible. The central buildings are part of Swarthmore Education Centre. The building in the background, right, is the former factory premises of John Barran & Sons Limited, Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers, on the west side of Chorley Lane. Joseph's Well, a Public House, now occupies part of the building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1978
Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. Photo: John M. Garnett
4. Leeds in 1978
Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard. Photo: Ged Burnell