This photo was taken at 8.25am on Briggate on Wednesday, March 16, 1938. Shops dominate the street scene with tram stops and steps leading down to lavatories also in focus. Several people walk past the camera as a tram passes by with a horse and cart visible loaded with wooden barrels. It is one of 20 images celebrating a year in the life of Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1930s. It was a 12 months which featured work completed on Central Bus Station. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.