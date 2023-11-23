19 photos you'll only understand if you went to Leeds University in the 1980s

4 . Leeds University in the 1980s

The history of medicine in the city was vividly recorded in this giant work of art unveiled at Leeds University in November 1989. The 28ft-long mural by Yorkshire artist Brian Holmes was located in the students' common room at the Leeds School of Medicine in the Worsley building. It depicted historical landmarks such as the school's founding in 1831, the first use of anaesthetics for operations, Sir Clifford Allbutt's invention of the clinical thermometer and advances in abdominal surgery by Lord Moynihan. Pictured, from left, are medical school secretary Bill Mathie,, dean of posgraduate medical education David Wilson and artist Brian Holmes. Photo: YPN