19 photos you'll only understand if you went to Leeds University in the 1980s

Published 23rd Nov 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 14:35 BST
These never-seen-before before photos showcase student life around Leeds University in the 1980s.

These never-seen-before before photos showcase student life around Leeds University in the 1980s.

All aspects of academic life are in focus from fun and friendship through to protests and bird's eye views as well as news stories from the decade. The photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of students who remember life at the Uni during the decade.

A war memorial at Leeds University which caused a storm of controversy in the 1920s barely gets a second glance. For Eric Gill's once infamous bas-relief was regarded by the 1980s as just 'part of the furniture'. Pictured is Stephen Chaplain looking at the memorial in December 1981.

A war memorial at Leeds University which caused a storm of controversy in the 1920s barely gets a second glance. For Eric Gill's once infamous bas-relief was regarded by the 1980s as just 'part of the furniture'. Pictured is Stephen Chaplain looking at the memorial in December 1981. Photo: YPN

The hands on one of four faces on the Parkinson building clock had been removed for repair in July 1981. Pictured is a workman on the clock face.

The hands on one of four faces on the Parkinson building clock had been removed for repair in July 1981. Pictured is a workman on the clock face. Photo: YPN

Leeds University's Department of Psychology pictured in August 1987.

Leeds University's Department of Psychology pictured in August 1987. Photo: Third Party

The history of medicine in the city was vividly recorded in this giant work of art unveiled at Leeds University in November 1989. The 28ft-long mural by Yorkshire artist Brian Holmes was located in the students' common room at the Leeds School of Medicine in the Worsley building. It depicted historical landmarks such as the school's founding in 1831, the first use of anaesthetics for operations, Sir Clifford Allbutt's invention of the clinical thermometer and advances in abdominal surgery by Lord Moynihan. Pictured, from left, are medical school secretary Bill Mathie,, dean of posgraduate medical education David Wilson and artist Brian Holmes.

The history of medicine in the city was vividly recorded in this giant work of art unveiled at Leeds University in November 1989. The 28ft-long mural by Yorkshire artist Brian Holmes was located in the students' common room at the Leeds School of Medicine in the Worsley building. It depicted historical landmarks such as the school's founding in 1831, the first use of anaesthetics for operations, Sir Clifford Allbutt's invention of the clinical thermometer and advances in abdominal surgery by Lord Moynihan. Pictured, from left, are medical school secretary Bill Mathie,, dean of posgraduate medical education David Wilson and artist Brian Holmes. Photo: YPN

Pedalling hard but going nowhere fast in March 1982 is Leeds University research student Gareth Walker. He was wired up under the watchful eye of Dr David Mary, supervisor of a Canadian Aire Force fitness programme for heart patients in the city.

Pedalling hard but going nowhere fast in March 1982 is Leeds University research student Gareth Walker. He was wired up under the watchful eye of Dr David Mary, supervisor of a Canadian Aire Force fitness programme for heart patients in the city. Photo: YPN

Boddington Hall pictured in September 1985.

Boddington Hall pictured in September 1985. Photo: YPN

