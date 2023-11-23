19 photos you'll only understand if you went to Leeds University in the 1980s

1. Leeds University in the 1980s
A war memorial at Leeds University which caused a storm of controversy in the 1920s barely gets a second glance. For Eric Gill's once infamous bas-relief was regarded by the 1980s as just 'part of the furniture'. Pictured is Stephen Chaplain looking at the memorial in December 1981. Photo: YPN
The hands on one of four faces on the Parkinson building clock had been removed for repair in July 1981. Pictured is a workman on the clock face. Photo: YPN
Leeds University's Department of Psychology pictured in August 1987. Photo: Third Party
The history of medicine in the city was vividly recorded in this giant work of art unveiled at Leeds University in November 1989. The 28ft-long mural by Yorkshire artist Brian Holmes was located in the students' common room at the Leeds School of Medicine in the Worsley building. It depicted historical landmarks such as the school's founding in 1831, the first use of anaesthetics for operations, Sir Clifford Allbutt's invention of the clinical thermometer and advances in abdominal surgery by Lord Moynihan. Pictured, from left, are medical school secretary Bill Mathie,, dean of posgraduate medical education David Wilson and artist Brian Holmes. Photo: YPN
Pedalling hard but going nowhere fast in March 1982 is Leeds University research student Gareth Walker. He was wired up under the watchful eye of Dr David Mary, supervisor of a Canadian Aire Force fitness programme for heart patients in the city. Photo: YPN
Boddington Hall pictured in September 1985. Photo: YPN