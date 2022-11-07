1989 was a year to remember for your city and its residents. Doctor Barnado's, the young people's charity, was providing jobs and training at a restaurant in the city while the construction of the new Schofields Shopping Centre was well underway. Elsewhere Leeds United’s football family remembered a club legend while the lives of a Halifax Bomber crew which crashed in Leeds were honoured at a dedication at the crash site. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook