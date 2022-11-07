News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1989

Hope and opportunity dominates this look back at a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

1989 was a year to remember for your city and its residents. Doctor Barnado's, the young people's charity, was providing jobs and training at a restaurant in the city while the construction of the new Schofields Shopping Centre was well underway. Elsewhere Leeds United’s football family remembered a club legend while the lives of a Halifax Bomber crew which crashed in Leeds were honoured at a dedication at the crash site. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1989

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1989. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1989

Lands Lane in April 1989 showing shops, from left, Peter Jones China, with Reed employment agency above, In time jewellers, Dolcis footwear and Miss Selfridge ladieswear.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1989

Boodle-am, a trendy shop selling unusual clothes, hats and accessories on Queen Victoria Street in October 1989. At the time of the photograph plans for the new Victoria Quarter were underway. This included a £6 million roof over Queen Victoria Street designed by Brian Clarke in stained glass. It was completed in May 1990.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1989

Chapmans Corsetieres Ltd in County Arcade pictured in October 1989. When the Victoria Quarter scheme was underway at the time of the photograph this shop frontage was used as a guide in the resoration of many of the others. This included the decorative hand carving and the gilded Art Nouveau lettering.

Photo: David L. Thompson

Photo Sales
LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6