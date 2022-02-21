19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1989

1989 will be remembered as a year of demonstration and reflection for a city and its residents. It was also 12 months during which opportunity came knocking while Leeds had one eye on the dawn of a new decade. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1988 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Waitresses wait for fish and chips at Harry's Ramsdens in October 1989.
One of Leeds City Libraries' Mobile Libraries on the circular roadway in the grounds to the rear of Leeds Civic Hall. The glass bridge linking the Civic Hall to its annexe can be seen to the left. The tall building partly visible behind this is Leeds College of Technology.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This is Monty, a 12ft python with this owner Alison Whitaker from Armley. She was looking for a new home for him in March 1989 as she was moving house.
Cookridge Wanderers played in the Wharfdale Triangle League in April 1989. Pictured, back row from left, is Sean Green, John Baxter, Rod Bellerby, Malcolm Harding, John Swart, Robert Stead and Richard Taylor. Front, from left, is Paul Moore, Richard White, Craig Hansell, Mike Beswick, Mike Durham and Brian Talent (manager).