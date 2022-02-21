19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1989

1989 will be remembered as a year of demonstration and reflection for a city and its residents. It was also 12 months during which opportunity came knocking while Leeds had one eye on the dawn of a new decade. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 28 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1988 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook