Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1978.
18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1978

Enjoy these trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:45 am

All four corners of your city are featured in this nostalgia rewind to 1978 a year which featured a cup win for Leeds RL, the last Yorkshire Pullman service from Leeds to London slowly pulling out of City Station, a city saying farewell to a cricket legend and a school left counting the cost after being targeted by vandals. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1978

This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1978

Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane.

Photo: John M. Garnett

3. Leeds in 1978

Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard.

Photo: Ged Burnell

4. Leeds in 1978

'Real savings in the window, real service inside' was the offering from Wigfalls which boasted three stores in Leeds - Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and Victoria Road in Guiseley.

Photo: YPN

