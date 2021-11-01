19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973

PC Gerald Fenton, one of the Chapeltown community officers, is pictured helping take children over a pedestrian crossing in the summer of 1973. This was a year which featured children at a high school banned from using the on-site swimming pool owing to floating debris and plans revealed to turn a well-known former city centre pub into an amusement arcade. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The Queen Mother was in Leeds to see the Freedom of the City conferred on H.M.S. Ark Royal in October 1973. Pictured is Julia King, daughter of crew member, Petty Officer Electrician, Ian King, presenting Her Majesty with a posy of flowers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Right Hon. Christopher Chattaway, MP then Minister for Industrial Development, lays the foundation stone for Miers new factory in Cross Green in October 1973. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Countess of Harewood in the Bird Garden at Harewood House with an emu in November 1973. This was one of two six month old new additions to the Bird Garden, purchased from Whipsnade Zoo. They refused to pose for the photograph.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Welterweight boxer Jeff Gale married Jacquie Foster at St Peter's Church in Bramley in October 1973. His best man was friend Joe Bugner (right) the European heavyweight boxing champion. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service