19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973

PC Gerald Fenton, one of the Chapeltown community officers, is pictured helping take children over a pedestrian crossing in the summer of 1973. This was a year which featured children at a high school banned from using the on-site swimming pool owing to floating debris and plans revealed to turn a well-known former city centre pub into an amusement arcade. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook