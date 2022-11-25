News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

19 photos to take you back to Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

These photo gems showcase the evolution of a proud mining community.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

They turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Allerton Bywater and its residents. The 1990s brought huge social and economic change to the area. The village’s Colliery closed in 1992 with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs and millions of tonnes of coal left abandoned underground. By the end of the decade plans were unveiled for the Millennium Village, providing 520 homes as well as community space. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting ten years in the life of the village and its residents during the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from Allerton Bywater in the 1990s. PIC: Charles Knight

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales

2. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Part of the former pit site at Allerton Bywater pictured in July 1998.

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales

3. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Do you remember the Reverend Jean Sykes? Pictured in July 1998.

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales

4. Allerton Bywater in the 1990s

Ken Capstick at the site of the former Allerton Bywater Colliery in January 1996

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Leeds