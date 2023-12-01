Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

19 photos take you back to V97 - a Leeds festival to remember

It was the festival which helped put Leeds on the music map.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

The northern leg of V97 promised a weekend to remember with three stages and camping at Temple Newsam Park. Thousands enjoyed Blur, The Prodigy, Foo Fighters and Reef on the main stage as well as Ash, Mansun and Stereophonics on the inaugural NME stage with sets from The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk and Carl Cox in the Virgin High Energy Tent. Enjoy these photo memories plucked from the YEP archive showcasing the spirit and atmosphere of the two day music extravaganza. READ MORE: Memories from the night U2 rocked Roundhay Park in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these memories from V97. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

1. Memories of V97

Enjoy these memories from V97. PIC: Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Beck in action on the V Stage.

2. Memories of V97

Beck in action on the V Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Nigel Clark of rock band Dodgy on stage. The group are best known for their hits Staying Out for the Summer, If You're Thinking of Me and Good Enough which was their biggest hit, reaching number 4 on the UK Singles Chart.

3. Memories of V97

Nigel Clark of rock band Dodgy on stage. The group are best known for their hits Staying Out for the Summer, If You're Thinking of Me and Good Enough which was their biggest hit, reaching number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
An aerial view of a tent city at Temple Newsam. Pictured are some of the 20,000 tents are pitched in fields surrounding the event.

4. Memories of V97

An aerial view of a tent city at Temple Newsam. Pictured are some of the 20,000 tents are pitched in fields surrounding the event. Photo: Malik Walton

Photo Sales
Bottles fly at the front of the V Stage.

5. Memories of V97

Bottles fly at the front of the V Stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Echobelly interact with the crowd.

6. Memories of V97

Echobelly interact with the crowd. Photo: Richard Moran

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMemories