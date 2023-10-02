Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1999

It was the year Leeds has one eye on the future as the city counted down to the dawn of a new millennium.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Work was well underway on the city centre’s latest retail and leisure development The Light on The Headrow at a cost of £100 million and created an arcade over two listed buildings. This was 1999, a year which featured plenty of fundraising, celebrity visits and talking points. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Leeds city centre.

1. Leeds city centre in 1999

Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Leeds city centre. Photo: Third Party

Tetley's Brewery Shire horses make their way through city centre for the Easter parade in April 1999.

2. Leeds city centre in 1999

Tetley's Brewery Shire horses make their way through city centre for the Easter parade in April 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Three Legs pub Karaoke presenter 'Big Jackie' and landlord Geoff Rose display the toys for for donation to Leeds hospitals in December 1999.

3. Leeds city centre in 1999

Three Legs pub Karaoke presenter 'Big Jackie' and landlord Geoff Rose display the toys for for donation to Leeds hospitals in December 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Christmas shoppers in the city centre in December 1999.

4. Leeds city centre in 1999

Christmas shoppers in the city centre in December 1999. Photo: Claire Lim

