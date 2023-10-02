Work was well underway on the city centre’s latest retail and leisure development The Light on The Headrow at a cost of £100 million and created an arcade over two listed buildings. This was 1999, a year which featured plenty of fundraising, celebrity visits and talking points. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook