19 photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1990s

These photo memories turn back the clock three decades to showcase life around Hunslet during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

They celebrate the ups and downs of a community during a decade of success as well as struggle and strife. Local sport is prominent in this gallery alongside pubs, shops as well as a raft of familiar faces from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Hunslet in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1990s. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Hunslet in the 1990s

Do you remember landlord Malcolm Hendry? He ran The Gardeners Arms on Beza Street. He is pictured in March 1997.

Photo: James Hardisty

Hunslet in the 1990s

This is Steven Allison who was hoping to host a ball in a giant marquee in Hunslet in December 1997.

Photo: Mike Cowling

Hunslet in the 1990s

Hunslet's Sue Geldard was a Yorkshire Pride poet. She is pictured in December 1997.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

HunsletLeeds