19 photo memories of Hunslet in the 1990s

1. Hunslet in the 1990s
Leeds Rhinos youth team coach Dean Bell presents new tracksuits to members of the Leeds and Hunslet U-16s schools RL team.
Photo: Mark Bickderdike
2. Hunslet in the 1990s
Jason Robinson signs autographs at his old school in Hunslet Carr in June 1998.
Photo: Keith Lawson
3. Hunslet in the 1990s
Players from two local sides Hunslet Parkside and Middleton Marauders merged to become Hunslet Juniors RL team in September 1998. They are pictured training at South Leeds Stadium.
4. Hunslet in the 1990s
Hunslet Old Boys who played in the Yorkshire Old Boys League in October 1997. Pictured, back row from left, Richard Kirwin, Graham Andrews, Paul Thorpe, Neil Fox, Gavin Rhodes, Paul Lockey, Loz Cromack. Front, from left, Steve Johnson, Chris Mabbott, Dean Duncan, Carl Sharman captain, Steve Edwards and Simon Tetley.
Photo: Peter Thacker