19 photo memories of Hunslet in the 1990s

This photo gallery is packed with familiar faces and local characters making the news in Hunslet during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 4:45 am

Community-spirit shines through in these showcasing life in LS10 throughout the decade. Local landmarks are in focus as well as sport, shops, streets, pubs and restaurants you may remember. READ MORE: Walk down the Hunslet streets demolished during slum clearance LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Leeds Rhinos youth team coach Dean Bell presents new tracksuits to members of the Leeds and Hunslet U-16s schools RL team.

Photo: Mark Bickderdike

Jason Robinson signs autographs at his old school in Hunslet Carr in June 1998.

Photo: Keith Lawson

Players from two local sides Hunslet Parkside and Middleton Marauders merged to become Hunslet Juniors RL team in September 1998. They are pictured training at South Leeds Stadium.

Hunslet Old Boys who played in the Yorkshire Old Boys League in October 1997. Pictured, back row from left, Richard Kirwin, Graham Andrews, Paul Thorpe, Neil Fox, Gavin Rhodes, Paul Lockey, Loz Cromack. Front, from left, Steve Johnson, Chris Mabbott, Dean Duncan, Carl Sharman captain, Steve Edwards and Simon Tetley.

Photo: Peter Thacker

