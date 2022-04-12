19 photo memories from Guiseley in the 1990s

Harry Ramsdens, The Damn Yankee, Cellar V and Mo's and Andy Hills are all featured in this photo gallery as well as shops, the carnival and plenty of familiar faces from around the town. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a decade in the life of the suburb. READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
February 1998 and Harry Ramsden's marketing manager Bob Acrey is pictured with a 30ft signature of chips in the car park of the restaurant.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Do you remember continental cafe bar Cellar V?
Inside The Guiseley Pram and Nursery Store. PIC: Ben Daniels
Photo: Ben Daniels
Lucy Armitage came face to face with a Taiwanese beauty snake at the Pets At Home pets superstore at Guiseley Retail Park. The snake was just one of the reptiles from Proteus Reptile Rescue and Sanctuary, who gave a display at the shop.
Photo: Mel Hulme