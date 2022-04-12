Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty
Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty

19 photo memories from Guiseley in the 1990s

Food and fun take centre stage in this wonderful collection of photos celebrating life in Guiseley during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:45 am

Harry Ramsdens, The Damn Yankee, Cellar V and Mo's and Andy Hills are all featured in this photo gallery as well as shops, the carnival and plenty of familiar faces from around the town. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a decade in the life of the suburb. READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Guiseley in the 1990s

February 1998 and Harry Ramsden's marketing manager Bob Acrey is pictured with a 30ft signature of chips in the car park of the restaurant.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

2. Guiseley in the 1990s

Do you remember continental cafe bar Cellar V?

Photo Sales

3. Guiseley in the 1990s

Inside The Guiseley Pram and Nursery Store. PIC: Ben Daniels

Photo: Ben Daniels

Photo Sales

4. Guiseley in the 1990s

Lucy Armitage came face to face with a Taiwanese beauty snake at the Pets At Home pets superstore at Guiseley Retail Park. The snake was just one of the reptiles from Proteus Reptile Rescue and Sanctuary, who gave a display at the shop.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
FoodGuiseleyLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4