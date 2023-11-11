These wonderful photos from a decade in the life of Hunslet showcase the suburb’s hidden history.
The gallery focusing on the 1950s features a number of buildings whose history stretches back hundreds of years. The photos also feature well travelled streets which will be familiar to a generation of former residents as well as shops and local factories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.
Barstow Street seen from Church Cross Street in June 1959. Two houses on Church Cross Street, number 4 has a cluster of children in the doorway, a woman is sat with them. To the right is 2 which is at the corner with Orfeur Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This view looks from Clarence Road onto unusual properties on Albury Road. Each house has two levels, one of three and one of two storeys. Doors to the side of the chimneys on the three storey sections give access to the rooves of the two storey sections. Houses have unfenced yards to the front where several dustbins are visible along with a small boy on a tricycle. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left is Great Wilson Street, next 1 Church Cross Street, then view down Bywater Street in June 1959. These were mostly through properties with entrances on Great Wilson Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Moor Road and Belle Isle Road in March 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Roadworks on Hunslet Road leading up to the junction with South Brook Street. A workman stands in a hut by "road closed" signs and a cordoned off hole. Moat Engineering, Doyle and Co. Ltd. financial agents and Roy (roofing) Ltd. are visible. Two people getting out of a car and a row of advertisements are in the background. Street lamps line the street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An elevated view from Christ Church, Meadow Lane, looking north-west over the city. Several factory chimneys are visible among the roofs. Pictured in June 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net