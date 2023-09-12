Leeds news you can trust since 1890
19 photo gems take you back to Hunslet in the 1930s

These charming photos provide a fascinating insight into life around Hunslet in the1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The gallery is jam packed with local landmarks, from cinemas to pubs from shops to factories, as well as well travelled streets such as Dewsbury Road and Balm Road and areas including Camp Fields. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 photo gems take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS/ LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in the 1930s

Regal cinema, formerly called the Pavillion, on Low Road pictured in July 1935. On the left is the entrance to Organ Yard. Premises on left is formerly Whitehall garage. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Hunslet in the 1930s

Balm Road's junction with Flax Mill Road; both cobbled roads with tram lines. A newsagent's is on the corner, with a large advertisement for Shell Oil over the door. Brick back-to-back houses with yards and communal toilet blocks. Small business premises and shops. On the right is a tall standard with an arm extending across the road, supporting power lines for trams. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Hunslet in the 1930s

The gable end of Stephenson's shop on Hunslet Road pictured in September 1934 showing advertisements for Ideal Milk, Libby's Evaporated Milk and Compo Washing Powder. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Hunslet in the 1930s

Leeds Industrial Co-operative store on Hunslet Road, junction with Endon Street and Bagnall Street. Pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

