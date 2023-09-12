The gallery is jam packed with local landmarks, from cinemas to pubs from shops to factories, as well as well travelled streets such as Dewsbury Road and Balm Road and areas including Camp Fields. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 photo gems take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS/ LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook