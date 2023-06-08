This wonderful collection of photos turns back the clock to showcase a decade in the life of Hunslet in the 1940s.
All aspects of life in the heart of the community are featured in this rewind to a decade defined by World War II, the Holocaust, atomic bombs, and the beginning of the Cold War. They take you down the streets of the suburb and also focus on those firms which provided a living for local residents. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Hunslet in the 1940s
Hunslet Carr Methodist church on Moor Road with two sections of the wall collapsed. A streetlamp is in the foreground and an advertisement for Capstan tobacco can be seen on the gable end of a building in the background. People are walking along the street. Pictured in April 1948. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1940s
Children and spectators at an unknown event, possibly a May Day celebration, taking place in the school yard of Rowland Road Primary School. Many of the children are dressed in white with floral decorations, and behind them other children are seated on chairs, some in costume and wearing hats. At the rear is an audience of parents and carers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1940s
A view looking along a production line at Edward Joy & Sons Ltd, filtrate works on Kidacre Street. Drums of oil, dated March 1945, can be seen with several workers checking them. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1940s
Edward Joy and Sons, filtrate works on Lidacre Street in March 1945. This shows two automotive filling machines working to fill oil drums. The man on the right is using a machine to insert a oil proof inner seal as an additional protection to the cap, for the prevention of oil spillage. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net