19 photo gems take you back to Hunslet in 1963

Enjoy this trip down memory lane showcasing a year in the life of Hunslet in the early 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Shops, cinemas and pubs are all featured in this nostalgia trip back to 1963. Row upon row of back-to-back terraced houses each of which housed a yard for a shared outside toilet are also in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Hunslet in 1964 – Photo memories featuring a newsagents run by a Leeds United star LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in 1963

Part of Dewsbury Road in view, on the left is the junction with Jack Lane. The shop on the corner is a newsagents, number 41 Dewsbury Road, business of Emily Tillotson. Moving right, 43 is a watch and clock repair shop next, 45 is a shop then 47, 49 are boarded up. At 51 is the Cricketers Arms public house, serving Ind. Coope Beer. Numbering continues in sequence to the right ending at the corner with the blind down is 63. Matthews grocers. In the top right corner a clock and Tetley's sign are outside the Parkfield Hotel, another public house. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Hunslet in 1963

The Parkfield Picture Palace, located where Jack Lane merged into Parkfield Street. It seated 850 patrons and opened on August 17, 1914, just after the First World War began on August 4. The first film shown was 'The Wolf's Fang' it also advertised that the latest War news would be flashed on screen as it was received. The cinema closed on Saturday, August 3, 1946. The last film screened was 'Patrick the Great' with Donald O'Conner and Peggey Ryan. The building was used as an engineering factory and then as a warehouse. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Hunslet in 1963

The grocers at 201 Jack Lane pictured in August 1963. Advertised above the shop on posters and signs are products including Burwicks baking powder and Robinsons Lemon Barley. Above the shop window is the slogan 'shop inside and go home satisfied' while below signs promote Park Drive cigarettes, Brooke Bond tea, Players Weights cigarettes, Senior Service cigarettes, banana's, Typhoo tea and Tizer and Ogden's Cobnut, St. Bruno's and Walnut tobacco. Aspro and Rennies tablets are promoted alongside Lyons tea and Craven 'A' cigarettes. A bubble gum machine stands by the shop door on the right while on the far left of the building there is a yard, originally built to house the shared outside toilets. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Hunslet in 1963

Back-to-back terraced houses separated between numbers 18 and 20 by a yard originally built to house the shared outside toilet. Two vans are parked in the street, are outside number 22 on the left and another, reg: 5386 WU outside number 20. Three boys in short trousers are stood under the window of number 22. This area was soon to be demolished and families relocated under a Leeds City Council slum clearance programme. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

