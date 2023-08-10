Enjoy this trip down memory lane showcasing a year in the life of Hunslet in the early 1960s.
1. Hunslet in 1963
Part of Dewsbury Road in view, on the left is the junction with Jack Lane. The shop on the corner is a newsagents, number 41 Dewsbury Road, business of Emily Tillotson. Moving right, 43 is a watch and clock repair shop next, 45 is a shop then 47, 49 are boarded up. At 51 is the Cricketers Arms public house, serving Ind. Coope Beer. Numbering continues in sequence to the right ending at the corner with the blind down is 63. Matthews grocers. In the top right corner a clock and Tetley's sign are outside the Parkfield Hotel, another public house. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in 1963
The Parkfield Picture Palace, located where Jack Lane merged into Parkfield Street. It seated 850 patrons and opened on August 17, 1914, just after the First World War began on August 4. The first film shown was 'The Wolf's Fang' it also advertised that the latest War news would be flashed on screen as it was received. The cinema closed on Saturday, August 3, 1946. The last film screened was 'Patrick the Great' with Donald O'Conner and Peggey Ryan. The building was used as an engineering factory and then as a warehouse. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in 1963
The grocers at 201 Jack Lane pictured in August 1963. Advertised above the shop on posters and signs are products including Burwicks baking powder and Robinsons Lemon Barley. Above the shop window is the slogan 'shop inside and go home satisfied' while below signs promote Park Drive cigarettes, Brooke Bond tea, Players Weights cigarettes, Senior Service cigarettes, banana's, Typhoo tea and Tizer and Ogden's Cobnut, St. Bruno's and Walnut tobacco. Aspro and Rennies tablets are promoted alongside Lyons tea and Craven 'A' cigarettes. A bubble gum machine stands by the shop door on the right while on the far left of the building there is a yard, originally built to house the shared outside toilets. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in 1963
Back-to-back terraced houses separated between numbers 18 and 20 by a yard originally built to house the shared outside toilet. Two vans are parked in the street, are outside number 22 on the left and another, reg: 5386 WU outside number 20. Three boys in short trousers are stood under the window of number 22. This area was soon to be demolished and families relocated under a Leeds City Council slum clearance programme. Pictured in August 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service