19 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1981

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 14:14 BST
It was a year the earth moved for Leeds residents.

People were left bemused and bewildered after a thunderbolt struck Charles Street in the city. This was 1981, a year which also saw motorists driven to distraction by city centre parking charges while shoppers in a south Leeds town were on the hunt for bargains with the opening of an open air market. Enjoy these 19 photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds in 1981

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981. Photo: YPN

A scrap car yard near the junction of Bath Road and Water Lane at Holbeck. Pictured in March 1981.

2. Leeds in 1981

A scrap car yard near the junction of Bath Road and Water Lane at Holbeck. Pictured in March 1981. Photo: Ernest Brook

The City of Leeds College of Music Symphony Orchestra staged a concert of popular music at Leeds Town Hall in June 1981. Soloists at rehearsal, from left, are Paul Gardham,, Janice Close, Rosemary Hay, Neil Atkinson and Sarah Lyle.

3. Leeds in 1981

The City of Leeds College of Music Symphony Orchestra staged a concert of popular music at Leeds Town Hall in June 1981. Soloists at rehearsal, from left, are Paul Gardham,, Janice Close, Rosemary Hay, Neil Atkinson and Sarah Lyle. Photo: YPN

Bramley Shopping Centre pictured in December 1981.

4. Leeds in 1981

Bramley Shopping Centre pictured in December 1981. Photo: YPN

The Grand Theatre staged Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in July 1981.

5. Leeds in 1981

The Grand Theatre staged Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in July 1981. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The first day of the new Rothwell open market which opened in May 1981 behind Blackburn Hall.

6. Leeds in 1981

The first day of the new Rothwell open market which opened in May 1981 behind Blackburn Hall. Photo: YPN

