People were left bemused and bewildered after a thunderbolt struck Charles Street in the city. This was 1981, a year which also saw motorists driven to distraction by city centre parking charges while shoppers in a south Leeds town were on the hunt for bargains with the opening of an open air market. Enjoy these 19 photo memories charting a year in the life of your city. The images are a mix from from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1981. Photo: YPN
A scrap car yard near the junction of Bath Road and Water Lane at Holbeck. Pictured in March 1981. Photo: Ernest Brook
The City of Leeds College of Music Symphony Orchestra staged a concert of popular music at Leeds Town Hall in June 1981. Soloists at rehearsal, from left, are Paul Gardham,, Janice Close, Rosemary Hay, Neil Atkinson and Sarah Lyle. Photo: YPN
Bramley Shopping Centre pictured in December 1981. Photo: YPN
The Grand Theatre staged Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in July 1981. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The first day of the new Rothwell open market which opened in May 1981 behind Blackburn Hall. Photo: YPN