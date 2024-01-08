These photos turn back the clock to the end of the 1970s.
1. Leeds in 1979
Lands Lane precinct at the corner with Albion Place in April 1979. The fountain and precinct were opened on April 12, 1972, by Environment Secretary Peter Walker. From the left, on Albion Place, shops include Bailey's, Nicola Anne, Willerby, Royce Manshop Ltd at number 27, Brandon House Ltd jeweller's at 28 and Ivey Travel at number 6 Lands Lane. A sign in the foreground informs that Lands Lane is a paved zone with vehicle restrictions. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1979
A view from August 1979 looking across from Park Square, with its neatly laid out paths, grassed areas, flower beds and trees, towards the city centre, where the Town Hall is prominent in the middle of the picture. Also visible is Oxford Place Chapel, to the left of the Town Hall, and next to this the construction of the new Leeds Combined Court Centre is taking place. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
3. Leeds inj 1979
The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road, seen from playing fields to the north. Scaffolding covers part of the buildings. Rows of terraced housing can be seen in the background, with Crossland Terrace being prominent. On the right are allotments. Two boys play on the playing field in the foreground. Pictured in June 1979. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1979
Pedestrians struggle through a blizzard in Leeds city centre in February 1979. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds in 1979
Burley Liberal Club and carpark pictured in July 1979. On the right is the Trustee Savings Bank, located at the junction of Willow Road and Burley Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1979
The entrance to Kirkgate Market on the corner of Vicar Lane and Ludgate Hill. In the centre is a shop window of the furnishing department of Willis Ludlow department store, displaying sofas and chairs and advertising 'huge savings'. Pictured in January 1979. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net