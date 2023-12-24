5 . Leeds in 1977

The Golden Lion Public House on Armley in October 1977. In front of this large, bay windowed Tetley house is a van with the sign Multi-Broadcast Colour TV Rentals on the side. On the far right can be seen a lorry bearing the name Holt Brothers (Halifax) Ltd., Heat Treatment Contractors. Above this sign an advertisement reads, 'Remember Wings Appeal during September. Give for those who gave. The work of the Royal Air Force Association is never ending, will you help'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net