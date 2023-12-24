These wonderful collection take you on a whistle stop tour of Leeds and its suburbs celebrating a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1970s.
1. Leeds in 1977
A view of the demolition of Quarry Hill Flats from Eastgate roundabout. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1977
A parade of shops on Roundhay Road known as Harehills Parade. The view looks from the junction with Beck Road, off the picture to the right. The Midland Bank is nearest the camera, followed by an empty shop then W. D. Perkins, confectionery, Boots Chemist, Dewhurst butchers, Thurston’s bakery and Grandways supermarket. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1977
A parade of shops on Stonegate Road between Parkland Crescent and Parkland Drive. Shops include P. Dalby, Walker’s, Spar and a Post Office. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1977
Lower Town Street in Bramley showing the new Midland Bank building on the right. On the left, beyond the junction with Waterloo Lane, is the old Midland Bank building on Upper Town Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1977
The Golden Lion Public House on Armley in October 1977. In front of this large, bay windowed Tetley house is a van with the sign Multi-Broadcast Colour TV Rentals on the side. On the far right can be seen a lorry bearing the name Holt Brothers (Halifax) Ltd., Heat Treatment Contractors. Above this sign an advertisement reads, 'Remember Wings Appeal during September. Give for those who gave. The work of the Royal Air Force Association is never ending, will you help'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1977
Bunting is strung across the Shambles in Wetherby with a patriotic red, white and blue theme and Union Jacks in celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The old Market Shambles dates from circa 1811 and is designed with a colonnade, a row of columns supporting arches. It had been 10 butcher's shops. The Shambles converted to a Market Hall in 1888 and was paid for by public subscription. Photo: Wetherby Historical Trust