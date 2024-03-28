More than 500 people took part in a silent protest march along The Headrow and around the city centre in to show solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland several days after the Bloody Sunday killings. Thirteen men were shot dead on January 30, 1972 and a 14th victim was to die several weeks later of his injuries, aftermembers of the British army opened fire during a march through the Bogside area of Derry. The Leeds march was organised by the Northern Ireland Steering Committee and included many representatives of groups and associations. 1972 was also the year the miners went on a seven week strike for better pay, action which resulted in a state of emergency being declared and power shortages introduced. As a result a three-day week was imposed by the then Prime Minister, Edward Heath. These 17 images charting a year in the life of your city are published courtesy of C.E. Shaw and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1971 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Two newspaper sellers in Leeds city centre engaged in a conversation. The man on the left is selling copies of the Morning Star, a left-wing tabloid newspaper which, until 1966, was known as 'The Daily Worker'. As seen here, the Morning Star was in support of the National Union of Mineworkers during the strikes of the 1970s and 80s. The board strung around the young man's neck states 'Back the Miners Says the Morning Star'. At the time the photograph was taken the miners were part way through a seven week strike for better pay. Photo: C.E. Shaw
November 1972 and customer Leslie Harris thought Street Lane barber Barney Siddal was a cut above all the rest. He claimed he visited Barney for a haircut more than 450 over the years. Photo: YPN
These vacant premises on Kippax High Street was the site of a proposed amusement arcade in November 1972. Photo: YPN
July 1972 and angry residents on Bayswater Row in Holbeck complaining about grass growing through the cobblestones. Photo: YPN
Your Yorkshire Evening Post hosted 'The History of Aviation in Model Form 'in the newspaper's public space at its Wellington Street headquarters in July 1972. Pictured are YEP employees Jenny Dolby, Margaret Keen and Kay Downing examining a half scale model of a German Me. 109E fighter aircraft. Photo: YPN
Poet and writer Ronald C. Scriven, who overcame the handicaps of blindness and deafness, is pictured enjoying a pint at the Old Mexborough in Thorner in December 1972. Photo: YPN