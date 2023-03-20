These photos chart a year in the life of a city on the move in the early 1970s.
This gallery rewinds to 1971 and is jumpstarted with this image of an orange Bedford HGV belonging to Peter Robinson Transport as it makes its way past three tower blocks in Burmantofts. Also in focus is a caravan setting sail in a specially-designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. They are two of 18 memories charting 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service, David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1971. PIC: Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
A caravan sets sail in a specially designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in January 1971. The craft designed to carry a caravan on inland waterways is the brainchild of John Kippax. The 30-year-old, a director of Bradford Boats Services Ltd., had-toyed with the idea of building the craft for several years after caravan owners had booked one of the firm's cruisers for a holiday on the Leeds-Liverpool canal. "They had to leave their caravans at home and I thought it would be a good idea to build a boat with the engine after and the control cabin forward and a deep well in the middle," he said. Photo: YPN
New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971, which at this time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net