2 . Leeds in 1971

A caravan sets sail in a specially designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in January 1971. The craft designed to carry a caravan on inland waterways is the brainchild of John Kippax. The 30-year-old, a director of Bradford Boats Services Ltd., had-toyed with the idea of building the craft for several years after caravan owners had booked one of the firm's cruisers for a holiday on the Leeds-Liverpool canal. "They had to leave their caravans at home and I thought it would be a good idea to build a boat with the engine after and the control cabin forward and a deep well in the middle," he said. Photo: YPN