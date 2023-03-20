News you can trust since 1890
18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1971

These photos chart a year in the life of a city on the move in the early 1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

This gallery rewinds to 1971 and is jumpstarted with this image of an orange Bedford HGV belonging to Peter Robinson Transport as it makes its way past three tower blocks in Burmantofts. Also in focus is a caravan setting sail in a specially-designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. They are two of 18 memories charting 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service, David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1971. PIC: Leeds Museums Service

1. Leeds in 1971

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1971. PIC: Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service

A caravan sets sail in a specially designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in January 1971. The craft designed to carry a caravan on inland waterways is the brainchild of John Kippax. The 30-year-old, a director of Bradford Boats Services Ltd., had-toyed with the idea of building the craft for several years after caravan owners had booked one of the firm's cruisers for a holiday on the Leeds-Liverpool canal. "They had to leave their caravans at home and I thought it would be a good idea to build a boat with the engine after and the control cabin forward and a deep well in the middle," he said.

2. Leeds in 1971

New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971.

3. Leeds in 1971

Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971, which at this time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins.

4. Leeds in 1971

