It was the year buses were turned into a makeshift polling stations for local elections.
This Leeds City Transport bus parked off Grape Steet in Hunslet was available to voters to cast their ballot with Violet Armson making the most of the opportunity. This was Leeds in 1963, a 12 months which featured glitz and glamour as well as fond farewells. It was also a city building for the future with work well underway on The Merrion Centre development. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
A view up Eastgate and The Headrow late evening in November 1963. Photo: YPN
Outside of Leeds Central Station on Station Approach in August 1963. Photo: YPN
This was the only tree on Kippax High Street in September 1963 and its future was under discussion by Garforth U.D.C. There had been complaints alleging that it interfered with the street lighting. Photo: YPN
Helping to ease the Headingley turf with a drag chain in December 1963 is Leeds RL assistant groundsman Ralph Dockray. Photo: YPN
An evening view of Church Lane in Chapel Allerton in May 1963. A map of 1781 shows that the Turnpike Road from Leeds to Harrogate and Knaresborough initially followed Church Lane, although by 1812 it was routed on the Harrogate Road, as we know it today. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds city centre wine merchants, T. P. Mallorie and Co. Ltd., pictured in October 1963 boasted a history going back more than 150 years. Photo: YPN