Leeds city centre in the 1960s: Burtons, Schofields and Cookridge Street Baths in focus

1. Leeds city centre in the 1960s
Looking along New Briggate from The Headrow. On the right is the Odeon Cinema, which is showing the film 'Inherit the Wind' starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March and Gene Kelly, which was originally released in 1960/61. PIC: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection
Photo: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection
2. Leeds city centre in the 1960s
Burton's shop and Burton's Arcade on Briggate. To the left is John Collier, tailering, and to the right Freeman, Hardy, Willis, then Marks and Spencer. Burton's at this time were trading in the old Imperial Hotel building. This closed in March 1961 and was demolished and rebuilt on a new Burtons Store. Marks and Spencer is on the site of the Rialto Cinema.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in the 1960s
Alderman J.S. Walsh, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Mayoress attending the official opening of the new office of the Westminster Bank on Park Row in January 1967. It occupied the site of the former Beckett's Bank, which opened in June 1867; this merged with Westminster in 1920 and continued on the site until being demolished around 1964. In 1968 the Westminster merged with the District Bank and the National and Provincial Bank to form National Westminster Bank which occupies the building to this day.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in the 1960s
Duncan Street looking west towards Boar Lane, taken from the junction with Call Lane in January 1964. On the left are two public houses, the Star & Garter and the Duncan. Shops in between include Watson tailors and W.W. Slee, antique dealer. Further along is Berrington & Co., boot manufacturer. On the right are Burton's tailors, Rawcliffe's tailors, Saxone Shoes and the spire of Holy Trinity Church.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net