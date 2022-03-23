Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1960s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds city centre in the 1960s: Burtons, Schofields and Cookridge Street Baths in focus

These photos which make up a collection of memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1960s are sure to spark debate.

Each image is a talking point in its own right. They provide a fascinating snapshot of city centre landmarks such as Burtons, Schofields department store, Odeon cinema as well as Cookridge Street Baths which all played a part in the lives of generations of city folk. They are a mix from the YEP archive, The Francis Frith Collection, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Briggate down the decades - The Leeds street we all know and love LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Looking along New Briggate from The Headrow. On the right is the Odeon Cinema, which is showing the film 'Inherit the Wind' starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March and Gene Kelly, which was originally released in 1960/61. PIC: Copyright The Francis Frith Collection

Burton's shop and Burton's Arcade on Briggate. To the left is John Collier, tailering, and to the right Freeman, Hardy, Willis, then Marks and Spencer. Burton's at this time were trading in the old Imperial Hotel building. This closed in March 1961 and was demolished and rebuilt on a new Burtons Store. Marks and Spencer is on the site of the Rialto Cinema.

Alderman J.S. Walsh, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Mayoress attending the official opening of the new office of the Westminster Bank on Park Row in January 1967. It occupied the site of the former Beckett's Bank, which opened in June 1867; this merged with Westminster in 1920 and continued on the site until being demolished around 1964. In 1968 the Westminster merged with the District Bank and the National and Provincial Bank to form National Westminster Bank which occupies the building to this day.

Duncan Street looking west towards Boar Lane, taken from the junction with Call Lane in January 1964. On the left are two public houses, the Star & Garter and the Duncan. Shops in between include Watson tailors and W.W. Slee, antique dealer. Further along is Berrington & Co., boot manufacturer. On the right are Burton's tailors, Rawcliffe's tailors, Saxone Shoes and the spire of Holy Trinity Church.

