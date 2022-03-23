Leeds city centre in the 1960s: Burtons, Schofields and Cookridge Street Baths in focus

3. Leeds city centre in the 1960s

Alderman J.S. Walsh, Lord Mayor of Leeds, and Mayoress attending the official opening of the new office of the Westminster Bank on Park Row in January 1967. It occupied the site of the former Beckett's Bank, which opened in June 1867; this merged with Westminster in 1920 and continued on the site until being demolished around 1964. In 1968 the Westminster merged with the District Bank and the National and Provincial Bank to form National Westminster Bank which occupies the building to this day.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net