1. Leeds city centre in 1953
Looking west along The Headrow from the junction with Briggate. Lewis’s department store is on the right. Decorations can be seen to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on June 2, 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1953
Looking north along Park Row from City Square, showing decorations in place to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1953
The Headrow looking from the junction with Cookridge Street, showing the Town Hall, Library and Art Gallery decorated to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1953
Tram no.128 on route 27 to Belle Isle by the tram stops at the bottom of Park Row in August 1953. In the background on the right is Priestley Hall, designed by George Corson and originally the school for the adjacent Mill Hill Chapel when built in 1858-9. At the time of the photo it was the offices of Ocean Accident & Guarantee Corporation Ltd. In 1968 it was sold to the Nat West Bank who demolished it and replaced it with Priestley House, which in turn was replaced by the present office block of no.1 Park Row in the late 1990s. On the left, Barclays Bank is on the ground floor of the Norwich Union/Standard Life building, now the site of no.1 City Square. Photo: Tramway Museum Society
5. Leeds city centre in 1953
The front of the News Theatre on City Square in June 1953. Pictures bearing the portraits of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are visible either side of a column with 'The News Theatre' written down it. Above the doors is a sign saying 'Special Coronation Newsreel'. People are walking past. Next door is 'Woodlands' chemist. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1953
Oxford Place Chapel (Leeds Methodist Mission), on the junction of Park Lane and Oxford Place in February 1953. In the foreground is the chapel's notice board, advertising that the Rev. T.D. Meadley will take services on 1st March. Behind, Carling & Wright (Leeds) Ltd, electrical repairs, can be seen at number 22 Park Lane. Also visible is Savages of Leeds Ltd., motor spares, at numbers 7 and 9 Oxford Row. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net