4 . Leeds city centre in 1953

Tram no.128 on route 27 to Belle Isle by the tram stops at the bottom of Park Row in August 1953. In the background on the right is Priestley Hall, designed by George Corson and originally the school for the adjacent Mill Hill Chapel when built in 1858-9. At the time of the photo it was the offices of Ocean Accident & Guarantee Corporation Ltd. In 1968 it was sold to the Nat West Bank who demolished it and replaced it with Priestley House, which in turn was replaced by the present office block of no.1 Park Row in the late 1990s. On the left, Barclays Bank is on the ground floor of the Norwich Union/Standard Life building, now the site of no.1 City Square. Photo: Tramway Museum Society