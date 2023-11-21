These evocative photos capture a decade in the life of Richmond Hill and its residents.
They turn back the clock to the 1960s and take you down streets in the heart of the community including Pontefract Lane and showcase corner shops and factories which are sure to be remembered by a generation of residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
A shop at junction of Ascot Avenue and Pontefract Lane. Two women walk towards the N. Dransfield greengrocery & provisions store from the left, while another woman crosses the street on the right to reach the store. Above the shop are two advertisements for Dettol on the left and Sharp & Thornton furniture store on the right. On the right a row of back-to-back terraces are visible with a car, reg: 408 DUM parked outside. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Brian's store on the corner of Ascot Avenue and Pontefract Lane in October 1966. Two women wearing headscarfs and overcoats push a pram across Ascot Avenue. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
Four double fronted back-to-back terraced houses on Ascot Street with a yard on the left originally built to house a shared toilet and midden. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The junction of Ascot Street and Pontefract Lane. On the right is K Bransfield greengrocers & provisions sellers of Capstan and Woodbine Cigarettes. On the wall above the shop door is an advertisement for Detol. Pictured in October 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
All Saints Street in October 1966. The photo shows waste land, on the right the rear of the buildings fronting onto Pottery Yard, visible is a sign for R.E. Carter, while in the centre, in the distance hoardings are visible advertising soup. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Richmond Hill in the 1960s
The corner of Ascot Terrace and Cross Ascot Street in October 1966. On the left is the rear garden and entrances of through terraces fronting onto Ascot Avenue. Four children play in the run-down garden of derelict number 68. The shop at number 70 is also derelict with boarded up windows and door downstairs and missing windows in the first and second floor and crumbling brickwork. On the wall above the shop window is is a faded painted advertisement for Capstan Cigarettes. A woman walks along Cross Ascot Street on the right of the building. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service