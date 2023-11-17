2 . Morley in 1965

Manager Henry Atkinson and head dyer Bob Goodall examining a selection of pattern books, used to send to potential customers, in the weaving office of J.& S. Rhodes Ltd in July 1965. The firm owned three mills in Morley - the Prospect, the Queens and the Valley. The Valley Mills was first to close in the 1950s. Queens Mill, where Henry Atkinson had been manager, closed about 1960. It was situated immediately behind Morley Town Hall and was affected by the disastrous fire in August 1961 at its neighbouring mill, Albert Mills, when the dome of the Town Hall was also damaged. Because of this the Queens Mill and Albert Mills were demolished by the middle of 1962. Mr. Atkinson transferred once more to Prospect Mills. Photo: David Atkinson Archive