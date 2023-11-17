These colour crackers help chart a year in the life of Morley in the mid-1960s.
They focus on 1965 and bring into view landmarks across the town as well as shops, pubs and mills which employed generations of local people back in the day. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Morley in 1965
The Fountain Inn in Queen Street in July 1965. The building to the right is the Benefactory which dates back to 1890. Since this picture was taken, the Fountain Inn has been extended and the shop on the right of this 1830s building has been incorporated into the public house and the other small doorway blocked up. This part of Queen Street became pedestrianised in the 1990s and there is now much more street furniture in front of the inn. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1965
Manager Henry Atkinson and head dyer Bob Goodall examining a selection of pattern books, used to send to potential customers, in the weaving office of J.& S. Rhodes Ltd in July 1965. The firm owned three mills in Morley - the Prospect, the Queens and the Valley. The Valley Mills was first to close in the 1950s. Queens Mill, where Henry Atkinson had been manager, closed about 1960. It was situated immediately behind Morley Town Hall and was affected by the disastrous fire in August 1961 at its neighbouring mill, Albert Mills, when the dome of the Town Hall was also damaged. Because of this the Queens Mill and Albert Mills were demolished by the middle of 1962. Mr. Atkinson transferred once more to Prospect Mills. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1965
A back entrance to Peel Street Junior School on School Street in July 1965. Peel Street was Morley's first Board School and the architecture shown here is that of 1880. When first built the school had three separate sections - an infants section, a girls section and a boys section. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1965
A view looking north along Queen Street from the tower of Morley Town Hall which includes a substantial part of the town. The roof at the very bottom of the picture is that of Lloyd's Bank which is still standing. All the other roofs on this side of the road as far as the park have been cleared away and replaced by the Queen's Court complex of flats and shops. Pictured in April 1965. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in 1965
A rag and bone man with his horse and cart in Asquith Avenue in October 1965 Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley in 1965
This photograph of Britannia Mills on Britannia Road in August 1965 was taken after the mill was closed but prior to any demolition taking place. The mill belonged to William Baines and Sons Ltd. The earliest building was the three storey block with central hoist along the roadside which dated from 1860 and is shown as a lithograph in William Smith's 'Rambles About Morley' of 1866. The long, low weaving shed by its side dates from the late nineteenth century. Behind these two is a more modern red brick structure very like several of the same type at other Morley mills. Photo: David Atkinson Archive