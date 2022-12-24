A quiet Sunday spring morning is a starting point for a year of memories around Morley in the early 1970s.
This photo of Queen Street looks towards the Co-op buildings from the entrance to Queensway and features a range of shops which will be familiar to a generation of bargain-hunters. The year was 1971, a 12 months which these photos put LS27 and its residents into focus. They are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 1971
Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in 1971. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1971
Part of Scatcherd Hill pictured in April 1971 that was cleared of old buildings to landscape the area. First the road was widened and double yellow lines put along the causeway edge. Then the causeway was widened and a new boundary wall built to enclose the sloping material of a new shrub and bulb garden. The upper part of that had another new wall to run along the edge of the road running back to Dawson Hill. This served as car parking space for either visitors to the house (Dawson House) or when change of use occurred for patrons for the restaurants. Much of the outline of the old rag warehouse has been retained.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1971
Fountain Street at the junction with Great Northern Street in July 1971. The general store, owned by Doris Wilson can be seen on the corner with a group of schoolgirls on the steps outside.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Morley in 1971
Albion Street looking north-east towards Queen Street in July 1971. Morley Town Hall is just out of view to the left. A school boy is walking past the terraced houses on the right hand side.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net