2. Morley in 1971

Part of Scatcherd Hill pictured in April 1971 that was cleared of old buildings to landscape the area. First the road was widened and double yellow lines put along the causeway edge. Then the causeway was widened and a new boundary wall built to enclose the sloping material of a new shrub and bulb garden. The upper part of that had another new wall to run along the edge of the road running back to Dawson Hill. This served as car parking space for either visitors to the house (Dawson House) or when change of use occurred for patrons for the restaurants. Much of the outline of the old rag warehouse has been retained.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive