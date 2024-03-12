4 . Leeds in the 1960s

'What will its future be?' was the question being asked by regulars at the Royal Hotel on Briggate in March 1963. The former coaching house was due to go under the hammer. The pub had various names in its times. It was originally the New King's Arms and it was then known as the New Inn, Cowling's Hotel and Tavern, Crossland's Hotel and Greaves's Hotel. Photo: YPN