19 boozy photos take you back to Leeds pubs in the 1960s

These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs which served up a warm welcome in the 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 08:56 GMT

This gallery showcases the watering holes which proved to be a second home to a generation of revellers. They feature a range of city centre boozers as well as those which proved popular in the city suburbs. Some were demolished while others remain part of the city’s social fabric. Which one do you remember the most? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Manhattan Bar in Mabgate was specially designed for dancing. Built on two levels the room easily accomodated more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: YPN

The Cock Beck at Stanks pictured in November 1962. Photo: YPN

The Leeds Arms on West Street pictured in 1969. It was demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road. Photo: YPN

'What will its future be?' was the question being asked by regulars at the Royal Hotel on Briggate in March 1963. The former coaching house was due to go under the hammer. The pub had various names in its times. It was originally the New King's Arms and it was then known as the New Inn, Cowling's Hotel and Tavern, Crossland's Hotel and Greaves's Hotel. Photo: YPN

The Wellington Inn pictured in August 1969. Photo: YPN

The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in November 1964. It was demolished as part of Leeds City Council's redevelopment plans for Little London. Photo: YPN

