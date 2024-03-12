1. Leeds pubs in the 1960s
The Manhattan Bar in Mabgate was specially designed for dancing. Built on two levels the room easily accomodated more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds pubs in the 1960s
The Cock Beck at Stanks pictured in November 1962. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds pubs in the 1960s
The Leeds Arms on West Street pictured in 1969. It was demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in the 1960s
'What will its future be?' was the question being asked by regulars at the Royal Hotel on Briggate in March 1963. The former coaching house was due to go under the hammer. The pub had various names in its times. It was originally the New King's Arms and it was then known as the New Inn, Cowling's Hotel and Tavern, Crossland's Hotel and Greaves's Hotel. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds pubs in the 1960s
The Wellington Inn pictured in August 1969. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds pubs in the 1960s
The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in November 1964. It was demolished as part of Leeds City Council's redevelopment plans for Little London. Photo: YPN