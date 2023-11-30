These photo gems take you down and around the streets of Armley during the 1960s.
They provide a fascinating glimpse of life around LS12 during a decade of social and economic change which signalled an end to outside toilets for a generation of residents. Corner shops, grocers, butchers, pubs and off-licences which fed and watered the community provide the main focus of this gallery. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1960s
Shops on Parliament Road and Armley Road in February 1968. The shop on the right is an off-licence advertising Magnet Ales and Lyons. In the distance is Parliament Place with a truck belonging to Fred Taylor's Wholesale Provisions. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Armley in the 1960s
William Sheldon's family butchers on Hall Lane pictured in May 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Armley in the 1960s
A small grocers on the corner of Scalby Street, and right Leslie Jackson, gent's hairdresser in February 1964. The man in a white coat standing in the doorway may have been the proprietor. A glimpse of Whitby Street can be seen to the far right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Enjoyed this gallery?
Share your memories of Armley in the 1960s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Armley in the 1960s
Armley Town Street in July 1960. On the left edge of this view a pet food and garden stores can be seen. Moving right are two through house followed by a butchers, the business of E. Kaye and then the business premises of J. Haigh. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Armley in the 1960s
Seamer Street at the junction with Armley Road in February 1964. Fronting onto Armley Road are two shops which appears to be a butchers and adjacent, grocers. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service