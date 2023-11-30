They provide a fascinating glimpse of life around LS12 during a decade of social and economic change which signalled an end to outside toilets for a generation of residents. Corner shops, grocers, butchers, pubs and off-licences which fed and watered the community provide the main focus of this gallery. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook