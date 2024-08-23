1. Sheepscar in the 1950s
The former Newtown Picture Palace on the corner of Bristol Street and Cross Stamford Street in May 1959. This cinema had opened on Saturday, January 11, 1913, with a showing of 'A cruel fate'. There were 788 seats, all 'tip-up', 588 in the stalls and 200 on the balcony. Music was provided by the Newtown Orchestra, directed by Francis Walker. Prices ranged from 2d,4d and 6d. It was closed on Wednesday, September 2, 1953 and was then used for warehousing. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Shops on North Street in April 1955. Among them are; S and G General Stores; G.M. Lewis, Fitted Carpet Specialists and 'Shirtmakers Of Distinction'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Leeds Coca Cola Depot on Buslingthorpe Lane pictured in September 1958. Notice states, 'Coca Cola Northern Bottler's Limited Petroleum Spirit Depot'. In 1886 Dr. John Styth Pemberton devised a recipe for a syrup drink, mixed with soda water it immediately became a popular soda-fountain drink. The first sales of Coca Cola in Britain began in 1901. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Chapeltown Road at junction with Sheepscar Street North in July 1957. Meanwood Road in background. 'Arnold Wilson's Garage' and 'Mosley's Rent Collectors' visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Chapeltown Road at the junction with Manor Street in July 1951, showing timber merchants A.D. Ableson. On the right is A. & F. Moseley, Estate Agents. The junction is interlaced with overhead tram cables. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Wellington Inn on Buslingthorpe Lane, a Tetleys public house. This is at the corner with Stanhope Terrace, which is on the left. Behind the Inn is Wellington Yard. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service