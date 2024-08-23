1 . Sheepscar in the 1950s

The former Newtown Picture Palace on the corner of Bristol Street and Cross Stamford Street in May 1959. This cinema had opened on Saturday, January 11, 1913, with a showing of 'A cruel fate'. There were 788 seats, all 'tip-up', 588 in the stalls and 200 on the balcony. Music was provided by the Newtown Orchestra, directed by Francis Walker. Prices ranged from 2d,4d and 6d. It was closed on Wednesday, September 2, 1953 and was then used for warehousing. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service