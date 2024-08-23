18 sensational photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 07:53 BST
Landmarks of leisure take centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of Sheepscar.

Landmarks of leisure take centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of Sheepscar.

Newtown Picture Palace and pubs including the Wellington Inn are all featured in this nostalgic look at life in the community during the 1950s. Streets which will be familiar to generations of locals such as Bristol Street and Barrack Street are also in focus. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The former Newtown Picture Palace on the corner of Bristol Street and Cross Stamford Street in May 1959. This cinema had opened on Saturday, January 11, 1913, with a showing of 'A cruel fate'. There were 788 seats, all 'tip-up', 588 in the stalls and 200 on the balcony. Music was provided by the Newtown Orchestra, directed by Francis Walker. Prices ranged from 2d,4d and 6d. It was closed on Wednesday, September 2, 1953 and was then used for warehousing. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Shops on North Street in April 1955. Among them are; S and G General Stores; G.M. Lewis, Fitted Carpet Specialists and 'Shirtmakers Of Distinction'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Leeds Coca Cola Depot on Buslingthorpe Lane pictured in September 1958. Notice states, 'Coca Cola Northern Bottler's Limited Petroleum Spirit Depot'. In 1886 Dr. John Styth Pemberton devised a recipe for a syrup drink, mixed with soda water it immediately became a popular soda-fountain drink. The first sales of Coca Cola in Britain began in 1901. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Chapeltown Road at junction with Sheepscar Street North in July 1957. Meanwood Road in background. 'Arnold Wilson's Garage' and 'Mosley's Rent Collectors' visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown Road at the junction with Manor Street in July 1951, showing timber merchants A.D. Ableson. On the right is A. & F. Moseley, Estate Agents. The junction is interlaced with overhead tram cables. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Wellington Inn on Buslingthorpe Lane, a Tetleys public house. This is at the corner with Stanhope Terrace, which is on the left. Behind the Inn is Wellington Yard. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

