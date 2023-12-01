It was the Leeds nightspot best summed up by its motto ‘love all, serve all’.
Hard Rock Cafe Leeds welcomed thousands of customers during its five year stint in the city during the first half of the early 2000s. Memorabilia from three musical legends - Madonna, Elvis and the Rolling Stones - took pride of place when the 100 seat restaurant on Albion Street threw open its doors for the first time. Guitars made especially for rock bands Whitesnake and Kiss were among other items that graced the Cafe's walls. Leeds was only the 6th British city to boast a Hard Road Cafe with the chain’s original London base playing a key role in the birth of alternative comedy, setting names such as Ben Elton on the road to stardom. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
Inside the Hard Rock Cafe in January 2004. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
John Wright, Danny Guerra and Steve Smith help to arrange some of the memorabilia in November 2002 which arrived from the USA ahead of the opening. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
Assistant general manager Richard MacKay is pictured in February 2006 with the original record sleeve of The Who's 'Live at Leeds' album and the drum skin used on the record by drummer Keith Moon. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
An artist's impression of the new Hard Rock Cafe on Albion Street before it opened in December 2002. Photo: Third Party
5. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bryan North, officially opened the Cafe in December 2002 by smashing a guitar. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds
This is Rita Gilligan pictured at the opening in Leeds. She had worked for the Hard Rock Cafe for 32 years starting back in June 1971. Photo: Emma Nichols