Hard Rock Cafe Leeds welcomed thousands of customers during its five year stint in the city during the first half of the early 2000s. Memorabilia from three musical legends - Madonna, Elvis and the Rolling Stones - took pride of place when the 100 seat restaurant on Albion Street threw open its doors for the first time. Guitars made especially for rock bands Whitesnake and Kiss were among other items that graced the Cafe's walls. Leeds was only the 6th British city to boast a Hard Road Cafe with the chain's original London base playing a key role in the birth of alternative comedy, setting names such as Ben Elton on the road to stardom.