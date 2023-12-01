Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

18 rocktastic photo memories of Leeds Hard Rock Cafe

It was the Leeds nightspot best summed up by its motto ‘love all, serve all’.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT

Hard Rock Cafe Leeds welcomed thousands of customers during its five year stint in the city during the first half of the early 2000s. Memorabilia from three musical legends - Madonna, Elvis and the Rolling Stones - took pride of place when the 100 seat restaurant on Albion Street threw open its doors for the first time. Guitars made especially for rock bands Whitesnake and Kiss were among other items that graced the Cafe's walls. Leeds was only the 6th British city to boast a Hard Road Cafe with the chain’s original London base playing a key role in the birth of alternative comedy, setting names such as Ben Elton on the road to stardom. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Inside the Hard Rock Cafe in January 2004.

1. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

Inside the Hard Rock Cafe in January 2004. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
John Wright, Danny Guerra and Steve Smith help to arrange some of the memorabilia in November 2002 which arrived from the USA ahead of the opening.

2. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

John Wright, Danny Guerra and Steve Smith help to arrange some of the memorabilia in November 2002 which arrived from the USA ahead of the opening. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Assistant general manager Richard MacKay is pictured in February 2006 with the original record sleeve of The Who's 'Live at Leeds' album and the drum skin used on the record by drummer Keith Moon.

3. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

Assistant general manager Richard MacKay is pictured in February 2006 with the original record sleeve of The Who's 'Live at Leeds' album and the drum skin used on the record by drummer Keith Moon. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
An artist's impression of the new Hard Rock Cafe on Albion Street before it opened in December 2002.

4. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

An artist's impression of the new Hard Rock Cafe on Albion Street before it opened in December 2002. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bryan North, officially opened the Cafe in December 2002 by smashing a guitar.

5. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bryan North, officially opened the Cafe in December 2002 by smashing a guitar. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This is Rita Gilligan pictured at the opening in Leeds. She had worked for the Hard Rock Cafe for 32 years starting back in June 1971.

6. Hard Rock Cafe Leeds

This is Rita Gilligan pictured at the opening in Leeds. She had worked for the Hard Rock Cafe for 32 years starting back in June 1971. Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMadonna