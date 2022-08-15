17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977

1977 proved to be a year of celebration with underdogs Leeds RL winning the Challenge Cup after beating Widnes at Wembley while cricket legend Geoff Boycott notching up a century of centuries. Elsewhere a robot device called Goliath and used for dealing with terrorist bombs was called upon after a bomb scare in Leeds city centre. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook