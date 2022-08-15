Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1977. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977

Smiles on faces as Leeds held street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:45 am

1977 proved to be a year of celebration with underdogs Leeds RL winning the Challenge Cup after beating Widnes at Wembley while cricket legend Geoff Boycott notching up a century of centuries. Elsewhere a robot device called Goliath and used for dealing with terrorist bombs was called upon after a bomb scare in Leeds city centre. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1977

A street party on Back Colwyn Road in Hunslet in celebration of The Queen's Silver Jubilee. Bunting and balloons are strung across the street.

2. Leeds in 1977

A Silver Jubliee street party at Back Cross Flatts Place in Beeston in June 1977

3. Leeds in 1977

Chapeltown Road showing a hairdressers on the left hand side followed by Warsaw Stores delicatessen. After the junction with Mexborough Drive is Standard Tyre & Exhaust Fitting Centre.

4. Leeds in 1977

Asda supermarket at the junction of Cross Gates Road (left) and Cross Gates Lane (right). The roundabout also serves Station Road and Ring Road Cross Gates.

