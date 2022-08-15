17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977

1977 proved to be a year of celebration with underdogs Leeds RL winning the Challenge Cup after beating Widnes at Wembley while cricket legend Geoff Boycott notching up a century of centuries. Elsewhere a robot device called Goliath and used for dealing with terrorist bombs was called upon after a bomb scare in Leeds city centre. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1977
A street party on Back Colwyn Road in Hunslet in celebration of The Queen's Silver Jubilee. Bunting and balloons are strung across the street.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1977
A Silver Jubliee street party at Back Cross Flatts Place in Beeston in June 1977
Photo: copy
3. Leeds in 1977
Chapeltown Road showing a hairdressers on the left hand side followed by Warsaw Stores delicatessen. After the junction with Mexborough Drive is Standard Tyre & Exhaust Fitting Centre.
Photo: nlepnews-
4. Leeds in 1977
Asda supermarket at the junction of Cross Gates Road (left) and Cross Gates Lane (right). The roundabout also serves Station Road and Ring Road Cross Gates.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net