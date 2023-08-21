Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1993

It was the year a TV legend was reunited with his furry nemesis.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Countdown star Richard Whiteley was reunited with a ferret at YTV on Kirkstall Road, the same studio where years before he was famously bit on the finger by the not so friendly furry mammal. This was 1993, a 12 months which saw the largest Sony Centre in Britain open in the city centre, brewery bosses demand a pub manager stop clamping cars and the city host a prestigious cycle race. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993.

1. Leeds in 1993

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993. Photo: Ross Parry

Inside Murgatroyds fish restaurant at Yeadon in December 1993.

2. Leeds in 1993

Inside Murgatroyds fish restaurant at Yeadon in December 1993. Photo: YPN

Mike Kenny's Sleeping Beauty was staged at Leeds Playhouse in the summer of 1993.

3. Leeds in 1993

Mike Kenny's Sleeping Beauty was staged at Leeds Playhouse in the summer of 1993. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The playground on Woodhouse Cliff, just north of Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in August 1993.

4. Leeds in 1993

The playground on Woodhouse Cliff, just north of Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in August 1993. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

