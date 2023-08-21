Countdown star Richard Whiteley was reunited with a ferret at YTV on Kirkstall Road, the same studio where years before he was famously bit on the finger by the not so friendly furry mammal. This was 1993, a 12 months which saw the largest Sony Centre in Britain open in the city centre, brewery bosses demand a pub manager stop clamping cars and the city host a prestigious cycle race. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook