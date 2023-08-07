Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1991

These photos celebrate a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The rewind to 1991 features a series of city centre shops which will be remembered by a generation of bargain hunters before the photos head out to the suburbs including Pudsey, Kippax, Adel and Hyde Park. Sporting success at both a local and international level is also celebrated. The images are a mix from gthe YERP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Shops on The Headrow in August 1991. From left is Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers.

1. Leeds in 1991

Shops on The Headrow in August 1991. From left is Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Caravans and trailers from the gypsy and traveller community at Stourton in August 1991. The roadside site was located near railway wagons containing chemicals.

2. Leeds in 1991

Caravans and trailers from the gypsy and traveller community at Stourton in August 1991. The roadside site was located near railway wagons containing chemicals. Photo: YPN

St John's Centre seen from Merrion Street in August 1991 with Ainsley's Bakery prominent. The entrance to the shopping centre, which opened in 1985, can be seen on the right.

3. Leeds in 1991

St John's Centre seen from Merrion Street in August 1991 with Ainsley's Bakery prominent. The entrance to the shopping centre, which opened in 1985, can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street. That Shop gift shop is on the left.

4. Leeds in 1991

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Sannino restaurant on Merrion Street. That Shop gift shop is on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

