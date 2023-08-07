18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1991
The rewind to 1991 features a series of city centre shops which will be remembered by a generation of bargain hunters before the photos head out to the suburbs including Pudsey, Kippax, Adel and Hyde Park. Sporting success at both a local and international level is also celebrated. The images are a mix from gthe YERP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 mouth-watering memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook