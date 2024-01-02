1978 is the destination of this photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds.
Vicar Lane Bus Station was a popular meeting point for generations of travellers and would serve the city for just over another decade after when this photo was taken in the spring of 1978. It is one of 18 photos showcasing life across the city throughout a 12 months which featured Challenge Cup glory for Leeds RL and a fire tragedy at a city hostel. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds city centre nostalgia – Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1978
Vicar Lane Bus Station pictured in May 1978. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1978
This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of number 2 Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. It was converted into residential apartments in 1998. Behind to the right, the dome of the Town Hall is visible. The central buildings are part of Swarthmore Education Centre. The building in the background, right, is the former factory premises of John Barran & Sons Limited, Wholesale Clothing Manufacturers, on the west side of Chorley Lane. Joseph's Well, a Public House, now occupies part of the building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1978
Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. Photo: John M. Garnett
4. Leeds in 1978
196 Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road in Halton. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard. Photo: Ged Burnell
5. Leeds in 1978
A policeman on duty outside Royal Park Middle School polling station at Burley in May 1978. Photo: Roy Fox
6. Leeds in 1978
Washing hangs out to dry across Glossop View in Woodhouse on a summer's day in August 1978. Photo: YPN