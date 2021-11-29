17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977

1977 was a time of celebration for the city and beyond as Jubilee celebrations were held to celebrate 25 years of Elizabeth II's reign. It was also a year Leeds witnessed cricket history thanks to some heroics from a legend of the game. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published of Leeds City Council archive Leodis celebrating 12 months to remember. READ MORE: 16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1976 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1977
Hovingham Avenue in Harehills, showing the junctions with, from right, Dorset Road, Back Hovingham Grove and Hovingham Grove. A car is parked on wasteland in the foreground. Allotments are seen in the background on the left with semi-detached houses on St. Wilfrid's Avenue behind.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1977
Chapeltown Road showing a hairdressers on the left hand side followed by Warsaw Stores delicatessen. After the junction with Mexborough Drive is Standard Tyre & Exhaust Fitting Centre.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1977
The Leeds and Liverpool Canal as it enters the Canal Basin. The Grade II listed bridge was built in 1841, replacing an earlier structure dating from the 1770s. The view looks towards the city centre and shows the Dragonara Hotel on the left.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1977
A parade of shops on Ramshead Hill in Seacroft seen from the junction with Kentmere Avenue. Shops visible include A. Ali, grocer and off licence, on the left, followed by Ramshead Post Office, Dyson’s Butchers, Ray’s and a chemist on the end.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net