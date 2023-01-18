News you can trust since 1890
18 photo memories from Roundhay in 1999

These photo memories chart a year in the life of Roundhay at the end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
They turn back the clock to 1999, a year which saw 29 Year 10 pupils Roundhay School take their GCSE maths exam a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A*. It was also a 12 months which saw the introduction of the Monet Garden - based upon the gardens planted by the impressionist at Giverny on the banks of the River Seine in France - at Roundhay Park. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the suburb and its residents. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Roundhay and Oakwood

Enjoy these photo memories from around Roundhay in 1999. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds in 1999

Apprentice gardener Chris Burnett surveys the water feature in the new Alhambra Gardens at Roundhay Park in July 1999.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Roundhay in 1999

Roundhay High School headteacher Neil Clephan joins an art class in December 1999.

Photo: Peter Langford

Roundhay in 1999

Ron Ginnely, assistant manager, admires the RNLI decorative display at Canal Gardens in June 1999 to mark the charity's 175th anniversary.

Photo: Graham Lindley

