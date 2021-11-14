18 photo gems capture life in Otley during the 1970s

These wonderful images feature landmarks in the market town including Boroughgate, Kirkgate and Crossgate as well as shops and pubs you may remember from back in the day. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Otley in the 1970s
Crossgate showing Otley bus station on the left. This was taken before the bus station was greatly reduced in size, the far end being built upon to become part of the Orchard Gate Shopping Centre. On the right of the picture is Presto supermarket by the junction with Boroughgate, while Nelson Street leads off on the far right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Otley in the 1970s
The west side of Kirkgate. Just visible on the right is Freeman Hardy Willis footwear. Next to this is the entrance to a yard which contains G. Kirk & Son, handyman's supplies. Continuing left is Ladbrokes Betting Office and Zambezi ladies' and menswear.
3. Otley in the 1970s
Bondgate and its junction with Crossgate. On the corner is the Rose and Crown pub, a Grade II listed building dating from the 17th century though most of the building to the front dates from 1731.
4. Otley in the 1970s
Otley Fire Station on Bondgate. The fire station has been in this location since 1956.
