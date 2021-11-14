18 photo gems capture life in Otley during the 1970s

These wonderful images feature landmarks in the market town including Boroughgate, Kirkgate and Crossgate as well as shops and pubs you may remember from back in the day. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook