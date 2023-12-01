All four corners of your city are featured in this nostalgia rewind to 1978 a year which featured a cup win for Leeds RL, the last Yorkshire Pullman service from Leeds to London slowly pulling out of City Station, a city saying farewell to a cricket legend and a school left counting the cost after being targeted by vandals. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook