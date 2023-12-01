Enjoy these trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.
All four corners of your city are featured in this nostalgia rewind to 1978 a year which featured a cup win for Leeds RL, the last Yorkshire Pullman service from Leeds to London slowly pulling out of City Station, a city saying farewell to a cricket legend and a school left counting the cost after being targeted by vandals. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1977 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1978
Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. Photo: John M. Garnett
2. Leeds in 1978
Lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley in May 1978 Leeds RL captain David Ward is pictured with teammates Steve Pitchford, Willie Oulton, Kevin Dick, and Mick Harrison. Leeds beat St Helens 14-12 in front of 96,000 fans. Photo: Ernest Brook
3. Leeds in 1978
This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1978
A firm of family butchers established a link with Royalty tomorrow by delivering a very special batch of sausages to Buckingham Palace in November 1978. Claytons, of Brook Street in Ilkley - recently voted Yorkshire's champion saugage makers - received a royal invitation from the Queen's private secretary inviting them to send a batch of their prize pork sausages to the palace for Her Majesty to sample. They were to be delivered to the Palace kitchens personally by the owner Francis Copley and his wife Valerie. Mr Copley is pictured with the Royal links. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds in 1978
Colton CC who played in the Leeds League. Pictured, back row from left, are Michael Galley, Michael England, Bill Shaw, Steve Field, Robert Horner, Peter Eckersley, Martin Horner (scorer). Front row, from left, are Roy Temple, Gordon Kirby, Daryl McManus (captain), Nicholas Ryder and David Ryder. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds in 1978
Osmondthorpe Primary School was targeted by vandals in October 1978. It prompted a visit by Coun Martin Dodgson, chairman of Leeds City Council's Subcommittee. "The damage is shocking. This is the first time I have been to a school so soon after the vandals have been, and I shall certainly be reporting back to the council on the mess they have made," he said. He is pictured with caretaker William Sice who discovered the damage. Photo: YPN